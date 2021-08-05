Rihanna Becomes Billionaire, World’s Richest Female Musician





Robyn Rihanna Fenty popularly known as Rihanna is now the world’s richest female musician.

This is all thanks to her Fenty Beauty, a cosmetics company the 33-year-old Barbados born singer created in 2017 to make women everywhere (feel) included.

According to Forbes, Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion (£1.2 billion), which is as a result of the value of her industry-shaking cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, which is estimated to be worth $1.4 billion.

The rest of her fortune is said to come from her stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie company, which is said to be worth around $270 million (£193 million).

Then there is also all the money she has made as a chart-topping, award-winning superstar singer.

Rihanna is now second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer with the TV host and philanthropist worth an estimated $2.7 billion (£1.9 billion).

Fenty Beauty, which is a 50-50 joint venture with French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH (run by Bernard Arnault, the world’s second-richest person), launched in 2017 with the goal of inclusivity.

Its products come in a diverse range of colours—foundation is offered in 50 shades, including harder-to-find darker shades for women of colour—and are modelled in its advertising by an equally diverse group of people.

However, not that everything touched by the singer turns to gold as she had also experienced some setbacks.

Forbes reported that LVMH and Rihanna confirmed that they “shut down their other venture, a high-end fashion and accessories house also called Fenty.

Launched in 2019, Fenty sought to extend Rihanna’s brand of inclusivity and offer styles in a range of sizes. But like many luxury fashion brands, the high-priced line suffered during the pandemic, releasing its last collection in November 2020.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music