Repentant Nigerian Circular Artist Chidinma Storms Bar to Preach The Gospel

Popular Nigerian singer, Chidinma Ekile has been seen in a video sharing the word of God to a bunch of carefree guys at a beer parlour in consonance with her switch from secular to gospel musician.





The Project Fame West Africa winner stunned her fans recently when she announced that she has surrendered her life to Christ for which reason she has shunned doing secular music as she transitions into the gospel kingdom.

She also changed her name to Minister Chidinma to reflect her new direction.





Recall that she granted an interview to that effect saying;

“Our God is faithful, He never lies and He does whatever He says. So I’m here today, it’s been a long journey. I had an opportunity to spend time with Him, it’s a rare privilege to spend time with Him and He told me a lot of things and He said, He has been waiting for me. So, He is happy to receive me. God has been very intentional about me.

“He is very mindful of me. I’m not here because I want fame. I’ve had all of that and I think I’ve had enough of all of that. So, right now is the time to work for my father. He is the one who has called me, I did not bring myself here.

“As a matter of fact, I did not want to be here but I’m going into ministry in full force. So, most of you might not understand my ways because you don’t know where I’m coming from, and that is because a lot of time has been wasted. So, I need to catch up with time. I’m moving with time, there is no time.”

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)









Subscribe to our Youtube Channel :

Follow Us on Instagram Sourced From Nigerian Music