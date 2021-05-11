You are here
Open Government and Accountability: Opportunities for Engagement and Collaboration

Elwin Mandowa ,
What: Webinar
Who: African Development Bank
When: Monday, 17 May 2021, 14:00 to 15:00 GMT
Where: Virtual (Via Zoom)

The African Development Bank and the Open Government Partnership (OGP) will host a webinar titled Open Government and Accountability: Opportunities for Engagement and Collaboration on Monday, 17 May 2021.

The webinar will provide Bank staff an opportunity to obtain more information on the open government concept and the work of the Open Government Partnership. Its specific objectives are:

  • Share knowledge to advance open government reforms on anti-corruption, beneficial ownership, contract transparency and ethical business practices.
  • Discuss challenges around advancing governance reforms in Africa and identify opportunities to address corruption, service delivery, innovation, technology and improving the business climate.
  • Identify opportunities for joint initiatives to drive recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank expects that the information session will create new opportunities for partnerships to promote policies and initiatives to make information on governments more accessible.

Interpretation services will be available in English and French

African Development Bank Group

