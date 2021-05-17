No Unity, No Peace, No One Nigeria Without Justice By Bayo Oluwasanmi

Who and what defines unity, peace, and one Nigeria? By Buhari and his Fulani terrorists? Is unity, peace, and one Nigeria defined by following sheepishly the barbaric, oppressive, and authoritarian regime of General Muhammadu Buhari who turns blind eye to the violence, murder, rape, of our people by Fulani terrorists?

For the sake of unity, peace, and one Nigeria should we keep mute when our inalienable rights are violently violated and when we are being killed by Buhari and his Fulani terrorists? Must we agree with the dismissive, divisive, and discriminative unity preached and practiced by Fulanis? Stop preaching your elusive unity and peace, and false hope. Go away with your hope. Go away with your unity, peace and one Nigeria!

There’s nothing to be hopeful for. This is panic time in our history. Nigeria is on fire. Buhari’s mission is to divide not to unite. To kill, maim, destroy, and conquer. He sees Fulanis as owners of Nigeria. Which unity and peace are you preaching? Unity and peace based on nepotism? One Nigeria where Fulanis are superior to other tribes? Where Fulanis control everything? What unity? What peace? Which one Nigeria?







How can there be unity, peace, and one Nigeria when Buhari and his Fulani federal government reject all options that will reform Nigeria: restructure, new Constitution, new revenue allocation formula, decentralized police system, federal character in armed forces, security agencies, intelligence agencies, in all federal institutions, agencies, political appointments, judiciary, etc. Are we practicing federalism or unitary government? Do we have a democracy or dictatorship?

Take a look at those who attended last week’s Fulani National Security Council meeting in Abuja to discuss insecurity in the Southeast and Southwest:

1. Muhammadu Buhari

2. Boss Mustapha

3. Ibrahim Gambari

4. Babagana Monguno

5. Abubakar Malami

6. Bashir Salihi Magashi

7. Ibrahim Attahiru

8. Awwal Zubairu

9. Usman Alkali Baba

10. Yusuf Magaji Bichi

11. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar

How is it possible to have unity, peace, and one Nigeria without freedom of speech, assembly, protest, and rule of law. When terrorists are financed, aided, and abetted by Buhari. When people who defend their people against Fulani terrorists are being hunkered down. When millions of children are out of school. When our senior citizens are dying of hunger, preventable and treatable diseases. When army of our unemployed youths have turned armed robbers and prostitutes. When we have been reduced to subhumans. Unity? Peace? One Nigeria? You must all be jokers!

Muhammadu Buhari the Abuser-in-Chief, has violated our imagination, our hopes, and our very lives for six years and still counting. We are exhausted. We are tired. We can’t breathe. We are dying. There will never be unity, peace, and of course one Nigeria without justice.

Way forward: break up!

[email protected]

Sourced From Sahara Reporters