Nigerians React Over Report Of Throat Cancer Diagnosis Of Sound Sultan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some fans of veteran singer, Olanrewaju Fasasi, better known as Sound Sultan, are presently praying for his health after reports that the singer has been diagnosed with throat cancer and presently undergoing chemotherapy in the United States.

According to popular online platform, Sahara Reporters, the singer was flown out of Nigeria to begin chemotherapy following his diagnosis.

Since the news made rounds, friends and fans of the singer have taken to the micro-blogging platform to wish the singer well.

Tunde Ednut writes: “Pray for Sound Sultan. He is currently battling for his life because of throat cancer.”

@UNCLE_AJALA writes: “Omo I just read that Sound Sultan has been diagnosed with throat cancer. I hope he will get all the help he needs to overcome this, and may God give him the strength to beat this illness.”

@La_femZi writes: “Sound Sultan is a National treasure, please, he must be protected at all cost!!!!!!”

Singer, GreyC,: took to the comment section of one of the singer’s pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Praying for you Baba.”

