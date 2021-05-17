You are here
Nigerian Rapper Yung6ix robbed in the U.S.

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian hip-hop artist Onome Onokohwomo, also known as Yung6ix has shared a video clip of how his car was robbed in the United States of America.

According to music star, the robbery incident took place as he was moving to a new apartment.

He went on to share the CCTV footage from the crime scene.

“My car got robbed. Had my whole life in that car. My laptop with my new album and mixtape. about $5,000 – $7,000 cash, Black Magic 6k camera, 4 iPhones my ps5 and studio recording equipment while I was moving into my new apartment,” he wrote on Instagram.

Yung6ix is a Nigerian rapper. He rose to prominence in 2010 after he did a cover for rapper Ice Prince’s hit single ‘Oleku.

