Nigerian Idol: Voting lines open as live shows begin

On Sunday night, the first live show of the talent hunt competition, Nigerian Idol season six aired on television with the 11 finalists singing their hearts out. For their performances, they delivered their renditions from classic songs by African legends.

The show also marked the official opening of the voting lines for the season. This means that the power to decide who stays and who leaves lies solely with the fans.

With the Theatre Week over, the battle has begun for the 11 contestants as only one singer will emerge as the winner of the competition.

The contestants had to take on the task of performing to impress the judges – Seyi Shay, Obi Asika and DJ Sose – as well as the viewing fans at home.

As the theme of this week’s performance was African Legends, 23-year-old Akunna sang her version of Angelique Kidjo’s classic song, Wombo Lombo.

Her performance earned her thumbs up from the judges with DJ Sose commenting on her growth, and Seyi Shay noting that Akunna had put up a fantastic display.

Beyonce also opted to perform one of Angelique Kidjo’s record, Agolo, adding that she loved singing along to it as a child. After her performance, Seyi Shay opined that her voice had become “a lot stronger”, while Obi Asika commended her improved confidence.

As the show aired on Mother’s Day, Clinton chose to deliver his rendition of Sweet Mother, a classic composed by the late Prince Nico Mbarga. Clinton dedicated the performance to his mother. At the end of his performance, Obi Asika applauded his infusion of ad-libs but DJ Sose noted that there was a drop in his quality of delivery.

For her first live performance, Comfort chose to sing the 2004 classic song Olufunmi by Styl-Plus. However, the judges were not impressed as they hinted that she could have done better. However, on a brighter note, Obi Asika commended her fashion choices.

Dressed in a red suit, Daniel sang a cover of the late Lucky Dube’s reggae hit song “I’ve Got You Babe”. After his performance, DJ Sose seemed satisfied with his performance.

The next contestant, Dotun did a rendition of Miriam Makeba’s classic hit song, Malaika, and he was praised by Obi Asika and DJ Sose for his vocal range and emotive display. More so Seyi Shay described his rendition as captivating.

Performing the classic hit song, Send Down The Rain by the late Majek Fashek, Emmanuel delivered a stellar performance that earned him plaudits from the judges for his stage presence and originality.

Sir Victor Uwaifo’s song Joromi was the choice for Faith, and at the end of his performance, the judges were pleased with his act.

Although Salif Keita’s song, Africa, might be a difficult pick for any singer, Faith Mac stepped up to the occasion with her high pitch and strong projection that the song deserved.

Francis did his rendition of Lucky Dube’s song, Remember Me, for his live performance, partly because his father loved the song, and also to spare a few thoughts for people who had to grow up without a father figure. Seyi Shay positively commented on his vocal range, and Obi Asika also felt that the singing was emotive.

Kingdom was the final performer for the night and he opted for Lebo M’s The Lion Sleeps Tonight (from the movie Lion King). His rendition was appealing to judges.

At this stage of the competition, the power is solely in the hands of the viewers, as they get to determine who stays and who leaves as the two contestants with the least votes would be eliminated.

