Nigeria becoming unbearable to live – Yemi Alade calls out CBN

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has said the policies

by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for dollar transactions is affecting

businesses in Nigeria.

Alade, in a Twitter thread on Sunday, lamented that the

restrictions on dollar transactions have affected imports by legitimates, hence

making the poor man ‘poorer’

She urged CBN to consider the ordinary man in Nigeria who

depends on legal businesses, adding that the country is becoming unbearable to

live in.

Her tweets read: “The state of the economy in Nigeria CBN

REALLY NEEDS TO CONSIDER THE ORDINARY MAN IN NIGERIA! All the new restrictions

on dollar deposits is affecting a lot of businesses. You don’t have enough

dollars to even give legitimate business people for their imports ,why not find

another solution. Poor man is getting POORER.

“Can you please create a balance for us CBN? While you have

focused on truncating cash dollar deposits, the Cyclic nature of Money from

rich to poor is making this country unbearable to live in.”

The 32-year-old singer urged the apex bank to consider

amending its policy stressing that although it is intended to hurt money

fraudsters, it is worsening the economy.

“Go to your local grocery store, whether na aboki shop or

Supermarket and see that they CANNOT RESTOCK a lot of products once they run

out. We do not produce any of these finished products even toothpaste.Your

focus is money launderers but you are in turn worsening our economy dear CBN.

“So much bureaucracy in action and no one consciously trying

to apply it to our reality! How long will your restriction on USD go on for?

CBN DO BETTER,” she tweeted.

Sourced From Nigerian Music