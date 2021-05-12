Mother’s Day: King Joel set to roll out N2.5m cash giveaway

You are here
As part of his Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), multi-talented Nigerian-American rapper, King Joel has announced that in appreciation of Mother’s Day in Nigeria and for their impact towards every child’s upbringing, the superstar is offering a N2.5 million
cash giveaway for them.
Speaking on the need to appreciate mothers, King Joel disclosed that the role of a mother in a child’s life cannot be overemphasized as they are responsible for the proper moulding of whatever a child becomes in future; hence the need to always appreciate them is important.
As part of the giveaway, mothers need to go to @iamkingjoel page on Instagram and drop a comment and a winner will be selected and announced in a week.
A cash prize of N1million will be presented by Joel himself while the three other lucky mothers will get
N500,000 each to be picked by @theshaderoom,@instablog9ja and his fans who are known as #AngelsOfGod
It is, however, pertinent to note that King Joel is surely one artiste to lookout for in the Nigerian music industry and he is already planning to get a grip of the western markets too.

