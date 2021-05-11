Manchester City win English Premier League title

– Advertisement –





Manchester City have won a third Premier League title in four years after closest challengers Manchester United were beaten by Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola's side are now 10 points ahead of second-placed United, who have just three games remaining. It is the seventh time City have finished top of the English football pyramid and the fifth in nine years. "This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other," said Guardiola. "This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players.

“They are so special. To come through this season, with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced – and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless. “Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient.”

Manager Guardiola, 50, has now won eight domestic trophies since arriving in Manchester in 2016.

City had the chance to wrap up the title themselves on Saturday, but suffered a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea at Etihad Stadium.







However, Leicester completed the job for them with a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

It is the sixth time the Premier League title was decided at Old Trafford – the most of any venue, and three of which have been for other sides.

It is City’s second trophy in a little over two weeks after they beat Tottenham to claim the Carabao Cup and they are also in their first Champions League final after beating Paris St-Germain in midweek.

Since being taken over by the Abu Dhabi Group in September 2008, City have won 12 cups and this is the third time they have clinched a league and EFL Cup double.

Source: BBC

Sourced from Africa Feeds