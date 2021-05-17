J. Cole made his pro debut against Rivers Hoopers from Nigeria at the ongoing Basketball Africa League

Cole played 17 minutes of the encounter and posted three points, two assists and three rebounds to help his side Patriots to a 83-60 win over Nigerian side Rivers Hoopers.

His first bucket came on a putback layup off of a miss by Steve Hagumintwari in the final minute of the first quarter.

The 36-year-old was following play from behind and put the ball back up off the left side for his first professional basket.

He added a free throw on a technical in the second quarter but missed both his field-goal attempts in the second half.

The local side started on a low note, trailing the Nigerians 17-18 by the end of the first quarter.

However, the team reacted well in the second quarter, putting up a great display that gave them a 30-18 points lead.

The Patriots continued to dominate and took the third quarter, extending their lead to 50-36 points.

The home side dominated again in the fourth to claim a convincing 83-60 points victory over the Nigerians.

BAL, a joint effort between the NBA and FIBA, kicked off its inaugural edition on Sunday and will run through to Sunday, May 30.

Born Jermaine Lamarr Cole, the rapper has been a basketball enthusiast since his high school days when he starred at Sanford (North Carolina) High School and was a walk-on at St. John’s. He turned his focus to music before playing without any professional game until Sunday.

Instagram

He has attained the status as one of the biggest names in rap with six albums.

He just released a new album ‘The Off-Season, which has the cover art that shows him standing in front of a basketball goal on fire.

On the album, he referenced a host of NBA stars, including Ja Morant and Russel Westbrook.

Sourced From Nigerian Music