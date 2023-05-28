Inauguration: Influencer, Daniel Regha, slams Kcee for performing at Tinubu’s Concert

Popular social media influencer, Daniel Regha, said “Kcee performing at Tinubu’s Inauguration Concert isn’t surprising, he’s proven to be nothing but a sellout with no morals after he and his brother hosted MC Oluomo.

“Asake, Fireboy, Wande Coal, plus others who performed should also be ashamed of themselves; Money isn’t everything.”

“Silva @TheSilvapr, however, said ; “all of you saying they should cancel Naira Marley, Fireboy and others, If you’re an artiste and music is what you do for a living and they patronise you, will you say no, I’m not doing?”

“As soon as the concert began to trend, controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that he declined to perform because the organisers wanted to “rip” him.

Portable, who is popular for condemning music promoters who “rip off” budding artistes shared a video on his Instagram page explaining how he was promised N10 million by the organisers but would only get N5 million.

Explaining why he did not perform at the concert in Abuja, he said; “said, “Zazuu them don rip me o. Na me sing Akoi Tinubu eja loni Ibu. Give What Belongs to Zazuu to Zazuu.

“Na me sing akoi Tinubu o. No be Obi una dey vote for? Tinubu enter now, those useless people went to perform there, no be me promote Tinubu?

“They called my manager, saying they want me to perform in Abuja and I was paid 10 million, but na five million go reach my hand. That was why I disagreed, tore the paper and deleted the number. You dey whine, Jesus? Na hin no make me perform for Abuja o,” he said.

A record label owner, Dr Dolor, in response to Portable’s video said; “a middle man can not take 50% and the artiste jumping up and down performing will take half, that’s not right, going my Portable’s story.”

On May 27, actress Juliana Olayode, wrote an open apology letter to actress Funke Akindele.

Olayode, who first gained attention for her role as Toyosi (Toyo baby) in Akindele’s “Jenifa’s Diary”, said she felt obligated to publicly apologise not so people could beg for her but she only felt a burden to make the apology official.

Olayode who recently had a fall-out with Akindele acknowledged how she was instrumental in her journey to limelight and further apologised for hurting her in the past.

“Please forgive me for my childish mistakes of the past, I am deeply sorry for everything. I love you eternally Aunty Funke,” she said.

In what seem like an acknowledgement of the apology, Akindele responded, saying; “Juliana, I miss you. I will bite you. omo mii (my child), I love you. See you soon.”

