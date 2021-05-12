In a bid to distract from negative coverage, Lazarus Chakwera says ready to trim Presidential powers

Embattled Malawi’s President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said he is ready to trim Presidential powers, indicating that legislative amendments that will enhance Parliament’s autonomy from the

Executive branch will be tabled in Parliament during the 2021/22 meeting.

Lazarus Chakwera has seen a lot of negative coverage lately from his indecisiveness on cabinet, Covid-19 Fund’s misuse and latest the fallout from Martha Chizuma failed appointment.

The Malawi President Chakwera said this when he was delivering his 2021 State of the Nation Address (SONA) titled “Accelerating the Change Malawians Fought for”.

The Malawi leader noted the legislature is the epitome of representative democracy.

He also said the period under review, Parliament made a recommendation to act on its finding that two Electoral Commissioners were incompetent, but the action “I took is now the subject of a court injunction.”

“I therefore feel justified and reaffirmed in my longstanding resolve to propose legislative amendments that will enhance Parliament’s autonomy from the Executive branch and reduce presidential powers.

“I am therefore happy to report that the Bills for establishing the autonomy of Parliament have been drafted and submitted to the Ministry of Justice in readiness for tabling during this budget meeting,” explained Chakwera.

Chakwera promised to fulfill promises he made during the campaign, including the fight against corruption, one million job creation and food security.

He said the fight against corruption is integral to the creation of wealth, jobs, and food security for the citizenry.

“It must be our collective resolve to wage war against the cancer of corruption, because it is singularly robbing our country of capital that should otherwise be leveraged for economic and developmental gains.

“My Administration’s first weapon against any form of corruption is stronger internal controls and consequential regulatory systems within all Government MDAs,” he said.

He claimed that his administration has successfully shut government coffers tight to members of governing political parties who wish to continue the previous regime’s corrupt practice of using public funds to finance political party functions.