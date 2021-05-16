How COVID-19 inspired My Love Song — Toyin Leshi

Gospel singer, Toyin Leshi, has said that she was inspired to make her latest album, My Love Song, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told Sunday Scoop, “My last album was actually the most challenging for me to make. I got the inspiration (for it) at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic when everything was going ‘crazy’ and the whole world was locked down. I got inspiration for the whole album in one month. The songs just kept flowing.”

Describing the process of making the album, the singer said, “The day I was supposed to go to the studio, I became very sick and I was tempted to cancel the session. However, I decided to go ahead because I was sure God would strengthen me. I was amazed by the energy that coursed through me when I got to the studio. I gave it my best shot and sang every song from the depth of my heart. I knew the album was going to be different because I faced a lot of opposition while putting it together. I am not thinking about making money, I’m more interested in touching lives with my music.”

The Been Around the World singer also stated that she decided to shoot and release videos for all the songs on the album, as a form of gratitude to God for making her dreams come true. She added, “Anyone who watches the videos would see that I freely expressed myself. Whatever is seen in those videos are my genuine expressions of joy and gratitude to God for making my dreams come true.”

Recalling how she began her journey into the gospel music scene, Leshi said, “The journey started in 1995 when I joined the choir of a Christ Apostolic Church in Mushin, Lagos. That was where I discovered my gift of singing. I learnt how to sing hymns, as well as classical and contemporary music.

“I have been doing music for the past 26 years. At first, it was a struggle. I had to spend so much money without having a sponsor. I spoke to many people and organisations to know whether they could promote my vision but I got turned down. Some of them even promised to help me and took my money but it was all lies.”

