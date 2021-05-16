God ordained my conversion to gospel music – Chidinma

Popular singer, Chidinma Ekile, stunned many some weeks back when she revealed that she had switched from secular music to full-time gospel music.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the Jehovah overdo crooner who is now called ‘Minister Chidinma’ and ‘Mummy GO’, noted that her switch to gospel music was ordained by God.

She said, “It has been ordained. It was actually a prophecy. I was going to get here anyway. It was the time I was not sure of.”

On what fans should expect from her, the winner of the third season of Project Fame West Africa said, “Fans should expect the move of God. Yes, we are going to do music. Most importantly, we are here because of God. Expect the move of God and expect to be blessed. I would ask that you open your hearts and minds. Expect to receive from God.”

Recounting how she got to this point, Ekile said, “The journey so far has been quite challenging. I have had to go through a lot. There has been a lot of submission, praying and spending time with God for this moment. Like I said before, this had been ordained. It is just the right time to step into it.”

On her future plans, the singer said, “I can’t imagine or fathom it. I don’t have the capacity to carry it. I just know that God is here to do so much.

“This is a generation that God is interested in. God has a lot to do. I just want to say ‘release yourself to be used by God’. Worship Him with all your heart and release yourself to Him. People will be blessed and blown away by the things God is set to do with this generation.”

