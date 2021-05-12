Ghana to host 2021 African Goalball Championships

– Advertisement –





The Chairman of the International Blind Sports Federation [IBSA] Goalball Committee, Kari Raisanen has said that, hosting 2021 African Goalball in Cape Coast in Ghana offers the chance to attract new interest to the sport in West Africa.

According to Kari Raisanen “We believe the African Championships will be a fantastic end to this historic year, offering the chance to attract new interest to the sport in the region following the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

“Africa is a continent in which we have seen growth over the past decade, and we want to not only keep supporting teams to improve but also encourage new nations to start. As goalball celebrates its 75th birthday in 2021, we will be doing just that.”

Raisanen added that “We are confident that the Local Organizing Committee, the Ghana Blind Sports Association, will organize a great competition that reflects the importance of the time it is being held.”

Ghana will from December 6 to 10 stage the 2021 African Championships in Cape Coast.

The President of the Ghana Blind Sports Association, Eric Kissi has assured that Ghana is committed in hosting a successful event.

“Ghana is committed to giving our utmost best in hosting a befitting Championship that will make Ghana and all of Africa proud. All visiting countries are assured of a peaceful and successful Championships,” he said.

Around seven men’s and five women’s teams are expected to compete at the University of Cape Coast Sports Complex.

At the last African Championships in Port Said, Egypt, in 2020, the Algerian men’s and women’s teams both took gold to secure their place at the Paralympics.

Cape Coast 2021 will serve as a qualifier for the 2022 IBSA Goalball World Championships in Hangzhou China, from 6-18 July.

The top three teams in each gender will secure their tickets. In 2021 IBSA Goalball is celebrating 75 years since it was invented by Austrian Hans Lorenzen and German Sepp Reindle in 1946.

It is widely known as the original team sport for athletes with visual impairments. To mark the occasion, activities will include the first World Goalball Day.

The sport will also deliver a series of online sessions to spread awareness and knowledge of the game. Three teams will qualify from both the men’s and women’s events.

Source: Africafeeds.com

