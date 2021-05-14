Fearless energy drink powers Max Live Concert

Fearless energy drink, a premium brand of Rite Foods Limited, a truly world-class and proudly Nigerian Food and Beverage Company, has shown its commitment to the growth of the music and entertainment industry through the sponsorship of the upcoming Max Live Concert in Lagos.

The concert, with the theme: “Music Experience,” and the slogan: “Party of all Parties,” which is scheduled for May 16, 2021, is being organised by Max FM 102.3.

The show will be featuring favourite artistes such as Reekado Banks, Ladipoe, Laycon, Blackbonez, Ckay, Skales, Falana, Crayon, Idahams, Ruger and Candy bleakz and other known artistes who will grace the concert.

Interestingly, Laycon, who is the winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 5, will be participating on stage.

Known as Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, he is a Nigerian media personality, rapper, singer and songwriter and currently the youth ambassador of Ogun State.

One of the featured artistes, Reekado Banks, who has huge fan base in Nigeria and other countries in Africa, including Ghana, will be adding colour to the event.

He is a Nigerian singer and songwriter, with the real name Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon.

This live entertainment show is majorly sponsored by the market leader in the energy drink segment, the Rite Foods’ Fearless energy drink brand comprising the Fearless Classic and Fearless Red Berry.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, said the lion mentality of I CAN, I AM of Rite Foods, which has led to the production of premium brands, has prompted the Fearless energy brand to identify with the hugely popular broadcast station in promoting entertainment.

Adedugbe stated that the narrative of the Fearless brand as a market leader in the energy drink segment is no longer news, as its large share in the sector speaks for itself and has graciously become a reflection of the preference for the Fearless brand by consumers.

She pointed out that everything about Rite Foods is intentional, from the state-of-the art facilities to the products, hence it has continued to produced brands of global standard, especially with the ground-breaking first ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate bottle brands for the leading Fearless energy drink.

Established in 2007 as a subsidiary of Ess-Ay Holdings, Rite Foods has also set the pace in the beverage sector with its 12 leading variants: Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon and Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon and Bigi Ginger Ale.

Also on the company’s stables are the Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef and Rite Sausages, which have been the mark of excellence for the industry, while its Bigi Premium Table Water, produced with global best practices in purification, offers quality, freshness, confidence and reliability.

