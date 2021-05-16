FA Cup: Leicester City Players Spotted Rocking Dr. SID Song “Over The Moon” (Watch Video)

A video trending on social media captures a beautiful moment Leicester City players were dancing and jubilating as they celebrate their first-ever FA cup victory.

Recall that Leicester City on Saturday, May 15, defeated Chelsea 1 – 0 to claim their first-ever FC cup at Wembley.

Few moments after the match had ended, the Leicester City squad was seen in their dressing room, rocking Nigerian one-time hit song, “Over the moon” by Dr. SID.

Over The Moon was released in 2010 as part of Dr Sid’s album, ”Turning Point”. Production for the album took place during 2009 at Mo’ Hits recording studios and was handled by Don Jazzy Turning Point was nominated for the “Best R&B/Pop Album” award at the 2011 edition of The Headies.

It enjoyed massive airplay in Nigeria and many other African nations.

Leicester City won the FA Cup courtesy of a 63rd-minute goal from Youri Tielemans.

