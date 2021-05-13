DRC’s Kasai residents desperate for Tshisekedi to fulfill promises

It’s been two and a half years since Felix Tshisekedi was swore-in to power as the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo and yet many in his region origin are complaning about his governanance.

Quite a number have no work and suffer from acute malnutrition. Some turn to informal mining in the diamond rich region in the hope of overnight riches. They say they are desperate for their lives to improve.

“Today everything is on the floor. We don’t know where to turn. Look at the state of the roads, at the home of the president of the republic, where he was massively voted for, but at times, the people regret that a lot.” said Élie Mputu, Local leader of the Martin Fayulu’s opposition party.

During the electoral campaign, Tshisekedi, whose slogan was “the people first.” promised job creation for the youth and universal access to health care.

Blaise Kanda, Pastor, University parish of Notre Dame de l’Espérance,” the Kasai province has often been neglected because it was considered an opposition stronghold, but now that the opposition has taken power, we hope and expect that they will do their best.”

Son of the historic opponent Etienne Tshisekedi, Felix is originally from the province of East Kasai. He is at home here, as shown by the 100% of votes won in the presidential election in some localities.

According to Gabriel Kayembe, Local president, UDPS party “Throughout the republic, he (Tshisekedi) has good ideas. He is concerned with developping this country. And here I don’t have to go any further because I am in Kasai. I am also advocating for the province and the city, I am sure that in two years time, there will be good things. He will improve many things.”

Acute malnutrition also stalks the diamond-rich Kasai region in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — Some 27.3 million people in the DRC are affected by food insecurity, the United Nations said in early April.

Sourced from Africanews