DavidoAt10 : 10 most interesting moments of singer’s life

When Davido dropped the hit single ‘Dami Duro‘ in 2012, many knew a music star had been born.

He didn’t only become a music star with back-to-back hit songs but one of the most influential public figures in the country.

To celebrate his tenth year in the entertainment world, we will be looking at some interesting moments of the singer’s flourishing career.

1. Baby mamas and drama

With the fame and extra money for Davido came the women. It didn’t take long before the news broke in 2015 that the singer was expecting a child with Sophie Momodu, a brand influencer.

2. Mysterious death of friends

2017 was one of the biggest years of Davido’s musical career for obvious reasons. He dropped three major hit songs ‘If,’ ‘Fia,’ and ‘Like Dat.’ Nonetheless, his career was hit with what many still refer to as the most traumatising moment of his life.

He was at one point accused of knowing how Tagbo died by the actress, Caroline Danjuma. This was major news as everyone talked about it. He was invited by the police for questioning over the mysterious deaths.

3. Davido graduates from university

Davido moved back to the United States of America for a university degree. Well, it is no news that he dropped out of Oakwood University to focus on his music career.

4. Singer’s three children

The music star welcomed his first child, Imade, with Sophie Momodu in 2015. In 2017, he welcomed his second daughter, Hailey, with his second baby mama, Amanda.

5. Engagement to Chioma Avril

In late 2017, Davido started dating Chioma Avril Rowland. At that time, not much was known about her till Davido announced that they were exclusively dating.

6. His benevolent side

Davido might be the biggest music star from Nigeria (debatable) but one thing that has made him stand out is his benevolent heart. The music star is known for financing the education of people he barely knows.

7. Davido goes to NYSC

In August 2018, Davido shocked fans and even critics when he joined the Batch C members of the mandatory National Youths Service Corps. The music star showed up at the Lagos camp and was greeted by other intending corp members and even staff of the organisation.

Everyone couldn’t wait to take a picture with the music star. The Internet couldn’t keep calm after he shared photos of himself fully kitted in the NYSC attire.

After spending a few days in camp, the singer left for a tour outside the country. He returned to help with his uncle and then governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke’s campaign.

8. Unending feud with Wizkid

In this part of the world, Wizkid and Davido are assumed to be the biggest and most influential music stars. Once friends, it is not exactly clear how that relationship deteriorated.

On social media, fans of the two music stars are famous for clashing even when the celebrities are not aware.

9. Relationship with Chioma Avril crashes

After postponing their wedding in 2020, it became evident that there might be cracks in their relationship. First, the rumours of domestic violence, filled the air after Davido was spotted with a broken leg during the lockdown across the country.

10. Political influence

With over 20 million followers on Instagram and 9 million on Twitter, he has become the most followed Nigerian celebrity on those social media platforms. These numbers have garnered him not just rest but huge influence in the political space.

During the #EndSars protest in the country back in 2020, he was one of the formidable public figures who protested and got the government listening.

At some point, he was invited by the Inspector General of Police to Abuja to help handle the volatile situation.

The singer even declared his intention to run for a political office in the future during an interview.

Sourced From Nigerian Music