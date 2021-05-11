You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Davido organises online global talent competition for music lovers

Village Reporter ,

 Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido in with Orbiiit has organised an online ‘ Global Talent Competition’ for singers and dancers of music globally.

The winner of the competition would go home with a cash prize of  10,000 dollars.

The award winning star who marking his 10th year anniversary in the music industry, took to his Instagram handle @davido in a video clip to announce the show to his fans and lovers of music, urged to register online for the competition.

He also asked to tag someone whom they think could his global talent competition.

According to him, the talent competition will an amazing show, as he will giving away 10,000 dollars  in cash to anybody that will winner.

The renowned stage singer also said  the winner would have a chance to go live with him instagram with his hosting of the competition.

“My people! Tag someone who you think can my global talent competition!.

” Calling all singers and dancers. I am giving away 10,000 dollars in cash and a chance to go live with Me  IG by hosting a global talent competition in partnership with @orbiiitapp.

“Join for free now or share it with someone who has what it takes to this! Submissions are now live orbiiit.com/Davido.

Davido a Nigerian Music singer, songwriter, stage performer, entertainer and a recording artist.

The music star was recently celebrated by social media users, as he marked his 10th anniversary on stage.

Every  May 9, fans celebrated the award winning “Aye” crooner and the date regarded as Davido Day.

The singer came to the music industry in 2011 with his debut single “Back when” and mega hit song “Dami Duro”.

Fellow artistes and fans of the “Omo Baba Olowo” crooner on social media had  been eulogising his consistency over the years.

Davido has contributed immensely to the growth of the entertainment industry in Nigeria with his numerous songs .

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the  music superstar is one of Nigerian singers, who has encouraged and contributed to the growth of some artists in the music industry.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts:

Man gets bashed online for saying the Nigerian music industry will suffer if Davido quits music
Davido celebrates 10 years in music
Enugu organises talent hunt in music, comedy, others
Video Showing Davido, Travis Scott In Music Video Shoot Emerges Online

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.