Church Building Collapse: Propaganda To Discredit TB Joshua, Deceive Nigerians — Fani-Kayode

A Former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has rebuffed claims clamouring for the prosecution of Prophet TB Joshua over the September 2014 collapse of a hostel on the premises of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

Reports in media suggested that Prof. Wole Soyinka, at his book signing during the weekend, said TB Joshua should have been charged for “carelessness and flouting the laws required for setting up public establishments”.

But Chief Fani-Kayode, in a series of tweets, observed the incident to be cold-blooded premeditated murder.

FFK said those behind the incident know who they are and why they did it, adding that such tales were propaganda to discredit the prophet and fool the public. However, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode consoled Prophet TB Joshua and The SCOAN family for their loss in his explosive tweets.

He said: “The narrative that T.B. Joshua’s SCOAN Church building collapsed as a consequence of a bad foundation is false. This stale, discredited and fanciful tale was put out years ago by agents of the Deep State to discredit the Prophet and to fool the public. The court case is also a sham.”

“I researched the matter for years. There is far more to it than what the public have been told.The Church building was targeted & brought down by a very sophisticated device & those that were in charge of our security services & intelligence agencies at that time know this.”

“This was not an accident but a deliberate, cold-blooded & premeditated murder and one day those behind it will be brought to book. They know who they are and why they did it. They also know the length they went to cover it up. This was a great evil but God will expose them.

“One day the truth will come out and there will be confessions. When that day comes Nigerians will be shocked and those behind it will be brought to justice. May the souls of those that were killed continue to RIP and may God continue to comfort TB Joshua and the SCOAN family for this loss,” he tweeted.

