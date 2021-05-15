Chidinma preaches at beer parlour after quitting secular music

Singer and Project Fame winner, Chidinma Ekile, who announced her switch to full-time gospel ministration recently, has taken taken to street evangelism.

In a video she posted on her Instagram page, the former secular artist can be seen in a beer parlour preaching to three men sitting over bottles of alcoholic drinks about the benefits of having Jesus Christ in their lives.

Chidinma captioned the video: “The other day during our street evangelism.”

Using herself as an example, the singer said giving one’s life to God comes with peace.

She said: “I know the kind of joy that I’m enjoying at the moment.

“I’m at peace and I wouldn’t mind if you also take the same decision.”

After preaching to the drinking trio, the singer prayed for them while encouraging them to ponder on the message when they get home.

