Akuapem Poloo in ‘tears’ over messages Nigerian celebs sent her while in jail

Popular actress, Akuapem Poloo, is overwhelmed by the love she received from her Nigerian colleagues while she was in jail for posing nude with her son.

The actress announced with text message evidence how Mercy Johnson and Mr Eazi were restless over her predicament.

On the part of actress Johnson, she requested for a number to contact Poloo on and her direct messages were not left unanswered.

Musician Mr Eazi, however, went a step further, ever ready to provide a lawyer for the actress christened Rosemond Brown.

The act of love has left Rosemond Brown with tears of joy. She described them as beautiful souls and a blessing to her life.

Aside the comforting messages she received, Poloo had hinted she received funds from some sympathisers for the upkeep of her son while she was away.