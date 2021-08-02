10 prominent Nigerians who died in July 2021

By Dayo Mustapha

July 2021 witnessed many deaths among prominent Nigerians.

Here are some of them:

1. Sound Sultan at 44

On July 11, 2021, the death of popular rapper Sound Sultan was announced by the family.

He passed away at 44 following a hard fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphomia.

His colleagues in the entertainment industry paid glowing tributes to a man they described as kind-hearted, inspiring and humble.

2. Zainab Booth at 61

Renowned Kannywood actress, Zainab Booth died on July 1.

She died after a brief illness in Kano, according to her daughter in a social media post.

3. Bala Bantex at 64

Immediate past Deputy Kaduna Governor Arc. Barnabas Bala Bantex died at 64 after illness.

4. Ibrahim Aliyu

Former Jigawa military Governor, Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu died on Friday, July 16 in Kaduna according to a statement by Special Adviser, Media and Public Relations Jigawa Governor, Habibu Nuhu Kila.

Aliyu served as the Military administrator of Jigawa from 9 December 1993 – 22 August 1996 under the late General Sani Abacha regime

5. Rachel Oniga at 64

Delta- born Nollywood diva Rachel Oniga died on Friday July 30, 2021.

The ‘Owo Blow’ superstar, according to family sources, died around 10 pm.

She began acting in 1993 and has well featured in many movies.

6. Tope Ajogbajesu

Tope Ajogbajesu, half brother of gospel music group also died in July.

His bandmate, Jide Ajogbajesu, announced: “With a painful regret that I am informing you that we lost our beloved one, Tope Ajogbajesu,”

7. Buhari Oloto at 80

Popular Lagos socialite and monarch, Alhaji Buhari Oloto died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital(LASUTH), Ikeja according to APC chieftain Hakeem Bamgbola.

The late Oba of Iguruland was installed as Oloto in September, 2020.

8. Felix Odey ( Feladey)

In the early hours of Thursday, July 29th 2021, multi-talented musician and producer, Felix Odey death was announced.

He was reported to have feverish symptoms before he passed on.

9. Iyom Chinelo Amechi at 91

Wife of First Minister of Aviation, Iyom Chinelo Amechi, died on July 23, 2021 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi after a brief illness.

10. Mojisola Oyefeko at 85

A devout Christian and Lagos socialite, Mrs. Mojisola Oyefeko also died at 85.

She was one of the founding members of the Ladies Crusaders Society at Yaba Baptist Church, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos.

