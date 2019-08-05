Zimbabwe’s Mugabe hospitalized in Singapore

Former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe has been hospitalized in a Singapore Hospital, local media reported.

According to sources in Zimbabwe and those close to the former leader, he has been hospitalized since April this year.

He is however reported to be in a stable condition and will remain at the hospital for a while on the advice of his physicians.

This is the first time in months that details about Mugabe’s where about has been disclosed.

Current President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a statement on Monday evening said “Former President and Founding Father of our Nation, Cde R.G Mugabe, remains detained at a hospital in Singapore where he is receiving medical attention.”

Mnangagwa continued that “Unlike in the past when the former President would require just about a month for this, his physicians this time around determined that he be kept under observation for much longer, from early April this when he left for his latest routine check-up.”

Mr. Mugabe since exiting power in 2017 has been very sick and unable to walk. The ex-leader has frequently visited Singapore for medical treatment.

He was replaced by current President Emmerson Mnangagwa who has since won a presidential election in July last year to now serve his full five year term.

Mr. Mugabe, 95 ruled Zimbabwe for over three decades after leading them to independence in 1980 from British colonial rule.

