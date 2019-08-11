Zimbabwean born becomes first black to win Miss London

In May this year Zimbabwean born Vimbai Chapungu made history by winning the Miss London 2019 beauty pageant.

She thus became the first black woman to hold the title. It gave Vimbai the chance to represent the city in the Miss England pageant this month.

Vimbai is a student undergoing her masters degree at a top university in London.

She has a passion for learning about the world and the people in it.

Vimbai also hopes to use her platform as a beauty queen to create awareness about development issues and also hopes to empower communities.

After her crowning moment, she wrote on Instagram that “I’m truly grateful to be Miss London 2019, and I look forward to represent the capital city in the Miss England finals.

Once again thank you all for your support, I am overwhelmed by the kindness you have all shown.”

The 24-year-old Zimbabwean made to the finals of the Miss England beauty pageant although she didn’t win the ultimate prize.

Vumbai was however happy to have represented London which she said “helped me to grow into the person I am today.”

Source: Africafeeds.com