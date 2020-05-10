Zimbabwe ‘decrees’ mask wearing amid lockdown extension

The government of Zimbabwe has officially made the wearing of masks compulsory in public places to combat the spread of coronavirus:

The announcement was made after the government extended a nationwide lockdown for 2 more weeks. The country which is experiencing an economic and food crisis has as of May 10 recorded 34 cases of Covid-19 with four deaths.

Some tailors and street vendors in Zimbabwe are making ends meet by producing and selling protective masks. One such is James Munhenzva who admits till the virus it was unthinkable that a tailor will sew masks.

“This is my first time making these masks because of the coronavirus, we had not sewn them before but because of this disease we had no option.”

Aaron Makaya, a vendor also said: “The selling of masks has helped me a lot during this time of the coronavirus because my workplace is closed and I am now able to get a bit of money since things are so hard.”

According to Zimbabwe’s health minister Dr Obadiah Moyo, those who fail to wear the masks when they leave their homes will be fined and could even be jailed not more than a year.