Zimbabwe: Comedienne stripped naked, forced to drink sewage

A Zimbabwean comedienne has been reportedly abducted and brutalized for her sketches and acts.

Samantha Kureya, known by her stage name “Gonyeti” is a comedienne well known for her acts in Zimbabwe.

A political satire group based in Zimbabwe, Bustop TV reported that Kureya was abducted on Wednesday evening.

According to Kureya’s family and friends, she was kidnapped by six armed masked men at her home in Mufakose, a western suburb of the capital, Harare.

Family members say they were threatened by the men before Kureya was taken away.

The Bustop TV in its publications said the comedienne was subjected to three-hour ordeal where she was forced to drink sewage, stripped naked and beaten up with weapons.

She currently undergoing medical treatment after filing a report with the police.

BBC reports that her brother revealed that Kureya’s attackers accused her of undermining the government through her popular acts.

They forced hr to remove all her clothes & beat her up w weapons. She later walked around the Crowborough neighborhood seeking for clothes after she was abandoned. She only got assistance on the 6th house whose residents had to throw a dress through the window.Everyone was scared — #struckbutnotdestroyed (@bustoptv) August 22, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com