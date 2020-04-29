Yoweri Museveni blasts Ugandan Politicians making money from COVID-19

ATLANTA, MaraviPost: It is morally reprehensible for MPs to give themselves money for personal use when the country is in such a crisis; totally unacceptable to me and the NRM.

They have entered themselves into a trap and the best way out is to donate the money to the districts where they come from.

I heard that some MPs went and bought things, you are not a purchasing officer of the state. This is public money, not personal money, if you spent it wrongly you will pay it back with your salary; this will be sorted out by the Auditor-General.

Those MPs and ministers who interfered with our war on coronavirus through distributing these things they bought should be warned.

We are in an emergency; how did you distribute these things? What structures were you using? These are serious issues and political leaders should be perfect examples, this is why MP Francis Zaake was arrested. How do you arrest Zaake for interfering with the anti-corona virus wars and you leave these ones of the NRM including ministers who are purchasing food and collecting people?