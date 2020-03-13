YouTube launches music, premium services in Nigeria

YouTube, an American video-sharing platform, has launched YouTube Music and YouTube Premium, two digital services in Nigeria.

The launch, which had Naira Marley, a Nigerian street singer, as the celebrity guest, held on Wednesday in a Lagos event that united music lovers and showbusiness moguls alike.

YouTube Music will offer access to ad-supported and free access to personalized playlists, albums, and artiste radio, and live performances from around the globe.

YouTube Premium, on the other hand, will be dedicated to providing a paid membership that gives access to background listening, downloads, and an ad-free experience for N900 a month.

Speaking at the launch, Naira Marley said: “It’s good that YouTube Music and Premium are now in Nigeria. This platform is going to make things easier for me to listen to my favorite tunes.

“It’s also a nice way for me to build more fans in Nigeria and across the globe. It’s about time, Youtube is more than videos, Youtube is the plug.”

While announcing the new products, YouTube said the music package will include a reimagined mobile app and a brand new desktop player that are both designed for music.

“We are excited to launch YouTube Music and Premium in Nigeria, giving fans and artists more opportunity to connect in a dedicated experience,” said Dan Chalmers, a YouTube head of music.

“From your favorite albums to music videos to those remixes and covers you can’t find anywhere else, YouTube Music is your personal guide through the complete world of music.”

