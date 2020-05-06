Youths As Motor Forces Of History By Andrew Moses

The Youths are the motor force of any Nation. The future is dead with out placing intellectual, ideological and professional youths in political and professional offices.

Any nation in Africa without Youths’ involvement in decision making will not have future leaders, But future rulers.

Why Is This So?

Majority of Africa’s nations was colonised and ruled with military constitution. And military constitution by nature is consistent bow to only superiors. No questioning.







Its all about obey obey the last order.

And it affected the older generation thinking faculty.

When by they believed young persons should obey their commands and recommendations even if it’s not obtainable in 21st century today’s constitution of Nigeria is more of military constitution than Democratic,

when by the president and governors are untouchable even when they’re breaking the constitution they sworn to protect and defend.

It becomes the bases of corruption in Nigeria political and professional offices. The constitution that gives the President power to appoint and fund all laws enforcement agencies, including the judiciary arm of governments. So how can such country be corruption free? Only dreamers would not agree that there is need for massive judicial reforms and independence of judiciary.

The Youths with their vast knowledge are not happy, yet they didn’t plan to change things, but complaining about how are. The question now becomes how do we make things work for the people?

The governments are truly bad but we cannot sit and watch as this means we are all encouraging bad leadership by complaining without doing nothing. Wht are we all not involved in the quite successful #PotPanProtest that forced government to do gradual easing of the lockdown.

It’s time to protest by refusing their social and unethical bribes.It’s time to protest by rejecting thuggery and ballots boxes snatching during general elections.

It’s time to protest by not voting political party, tribe and religion. But men and women of integrity or core values of human.

I say unto you, no leader sees his back except his/her followers.

Activism can been in written protests street and strike protests e.t.c.

Do you know your silence means all is well? Then the few that are speaking up are seen as noise makers, opposition and threats by the oppressors. But if only 1million of us can speak up, out of 200millions Nigerians, Nigeria will change into Paradise.

As Youths in Nigeria. Do you know without your activism there can’t be true leaders of the future?.

We must start correcting and engaging the system of governance now. A better today can become a better tomorrow if

My benefits in this lockdown, I was able to study some history of Nigeria.

Then I find out why Nigeria is falling today is lack of selfless Activists among the Youths and the few young men who are at their 40ths-52th are not been supported by the younger generations as expected.

Why do we fear the security agencies that are not trained in knowledge of their constitutional obligations to the people. We should resist, educate, and win them to our sides!

I say unto you, even the security agencies are in bondages of themselves and they also needs you to free them as Youths. It’s the monopoly of the military and political bucaneers that led to rejection, neglect and inferiority of Youths in Nigeria’s political power and leadership.

In the colonial era, young Nigerians in the 1945-6 Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) general strike led by Michael Imoudu; the troika of struggles in Egba, Kano, and Aba led by great women like Funmilayo Anikulapo Kuti, Gambo Sawaba, and Margaret Ekpo respectively; and the Kings College Revolt heroes cum the Iva Valley Massacre matyres in Enugu, actually led the struggle for independence.

As early as 1944, Nmandi Azikiwe, still in his 30s, founded the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroun (NCNC). Meanwhile, Obafemi Awolowo, Tafawa Belawa, Almadu Bello and Samuel Akintola, amongst many others in their 20s and 30s, rose to prominence through their activism.

After independence in 1960, however, this trend began to dissipate. The golden era was not replaced with new young leaders, and by the 1980s, there were only a few politicians under 40. At the same time, youth movements calling for democracy and human rights were forcibly clamped down by the military regimes of the day.

When Nigeria returned to multi-party democracy in 1999, there was optimism that the new system would prove more inclusive. But while youths hoped to be at the new vanguard of political progress, they were more often drafted to serve as thugs and henchmen for the same older political class. Young people’s significance in Nigerian politics diminished, and apathy grew. Today, the youngest member of the parliament at the national level is 43.

We can’t as Nigeria Youths change the system without revolutionizing political leadership space, without activism there shall be no conscientiousness in the minds of the oppressors.We need revolutionnow as led by Omoyele Sowore and the Coalition for Revolution (CORE)

This is the reality of our time.

Arise! Don’t let the definition of some educated illiterates in governments, be your definitions of revolution,

It’s not a crime to ask for:

Change of constitution.

Change of leaders.

Change of electoral acts from analogue to digital 100% good roads.Constant electricity.

Model and well equip hospitals With free medical care.

Good water for all.

Employment. Well equip Education system at all levels. Security agencies reformed.

ETC.

We the thinking youths for social change must never be thinking that the older generation will just give us power when we failed to demands for it. Youths please don’t let the States of the economy turn you into any criminal activities. Rather let it turned you into activism.

We are too blessed to be poor.

Don’t give up yet, we can fix it.