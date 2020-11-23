You are only sorry because you were caught – Nigerians react to singer 9ice’s video asking the public to help beg his wife for ‘cheating’ on her

BBNaija’s Vee has reacted to claims that she went back to her vomit by signing endorsement deal with a skincare brand that allegedly sells bleaching products.

Vee reacts after she was mocked

Recall that the reality star recently came under fire after she sealed her first endorsement deal with skincare brand, Gleam Skincare.

The backlashes were reactions to her initial position that she would never represent brands that sell weight-loss and skin bleaching products.

Her reasons were; that she is already slim and can’t promote slim tea, that she is dark-skinned and can’t promote bleaching products.

Vee also added that she can’t afford to mislead young girls who follow her on social media into patronizing skin bleaching products.

However, after she came under fire for signing her recent deal, she has now reacted, reemphasizing that she maintains her stand, adding that Gleam Skincare only sell “skin whitening” and “skin lightening” products but not skin bleaching products.

See screenshot of her write-up below;

Vee reacts after she was mocked

Meanwhile, her explanations did not stop fans from trolling her as some still continued dragging her, advising that she minds how she talks to avoid contradicting herself.

See their reactions below;

Meanwhile, her explanations did not stop fans from trolling her as some still continued dragging her, advising that she minds how she talks to avoid contradicting herself.

See their reactions below;

Sourced From Nigerian Music