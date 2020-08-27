YNaijaBBNCoverage: Here’s how we are rating the music performance of the housemates

Day 38 in the Big Brother Naija house was all about music vibes. The housemates woke up to a vibrant morning of working up a sweat during workouts, taking care of chores, and of course, attending to the Pepsi tasks for the day.

Like yesterday, the housemates were required to prepare for a contest. Of course there was the possibility of a cash prize at the end, so the housemates channeled all their energy into practicing.

This time, though, the housemates wouldn’t be competing in the kitchen but on a stage. It was a music show down, and all the housemates were bent on bring their music A game.

The puzzle task

The first line of duty for the housemates was to fix a puzzle. Each puzzle had a picture of different big name singer/Pepsi ambassador in Nigeria.

Big Brother paired the housemates in groups of twos, and gave each group was to represent the artist whose picture appeared in their puzzle. The teams were; Neo and Erica, team Burna.

Ozo and Trickytee, team Tekno.

Prince and Nengi, team Tiwa.

Laycon and Wathoni, team Wizkid.

Lucy and Kiddwaya, team Cuppy.

Tolanibaj and Vee, team Kizz Daniel.

And Brighto and Dorothy, team Davido.

Nengi and Prince finishes the task first

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/m2syrSKShG — Special Breed (@SpecialBreed8) August 26, 2020

For the puzzle challenge, Prince and Nengi managed to finish first, but the real competition was still ahead. During the day, Big Brother played the instrumentals to the songs, each team would be performing, periodically before the contest, so that the housemates could rehearse.

Singing contest

By evening, the stage was set, and it was time for the housemates to put up a show. TrickyTee graciously served as the MC for the program, despite being a competitor himself. He did a great job in setting the mood and providing the right energy for the show.

After introducing everyone, it was time for the housemates to show the audience what they’ve got. First off was Brighto and Dorothy.

Brighto and Dorothy

For this pair, we can definitely say they came in with the right energy, well at least, Brighto did. Donning some cool shades, they began with Brighto on a chair, and ended with Brighto putting a gold chain over Dorothy’s neck.

They performed the song, IF by Davido, and like the music video, they attempted to act out some love scenes. Brighto was Davido, and Dorothy was the damsel he had won over. Although far from a Grammy level performance, the pair did a fairly good job, earning them at least 5 over 10 from us.

Lucy and Kiddwaya

One of the more cringe performances, Lucy kept tripping over her lines during her delivery, as she seemed to have forgotten the lyrics. They were to perform Green Light by Cuppy, and Lucy was had to deliver Cuppy’s lines in the song, unfortunately she couldn’t and they had to forfeit their performance early. If we are being generous, a 3 over 10, would do justice to rating the performance.

Erica and Neo

Although their performance appeared a bit clumsy, both housemates brought a lot of fire and energy to the stage. Neo delivered his lines as best as he could, as Erica brought a sultry dance performance to the stage. They performed Burna Boy’s ‘on the low’ track.

In all, they didn’t too bad, although they didn’t exactly perform great either. It’s a 5 for us here.

Tolanibaj and Vee

Next up were Tolanibaj and Vee. The performance they put up had Nigerian Twitter in awe. They were the first to truly bring an A game, as their wonderfully choreographed movement, synchronized melody, and matching sneakers, really brought the party to life. It also helped that they performed to the catch beat of Dj Spinall, and Kizz Daniel’s hit song; Baba. It’s safe to give this performance an 8.

Ozo and Trickytee

Clearly the performance of the night, a typically reserved Ozo got his sexy on, as he and Trickytee turned up the heat for the rest of the housemates. Describing it in words, wouldn’t do justice to the delivery they manged to bring. Ozo was clearly the man of the show, as his entertaining performance had most of the housemates dancing, including Nengi, who at first kept blushing uncontrollably.

Ozo and TrikyTee are on! There’s only tranquility of sexiness here 💃🏾🤸🏽‍♀️. They murdered it!!! Shout out to Tekno 🔥 #PepsiBBNTurnUp #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/IyBwYDBTGS — GidiGirl (@thatgidigirl) August 26, 2020

They got the loudest ovation, deservedly so, as their movements were in sync, performance, beautifully planned, and energy, infectious. From us, this one bags an easy 10. They performed the song; Duro, by Tekno.

Prince and Nengi

Prince and Nengi were up next, and they had a rather nice performance. It didn’t scream spectacular, but it wasn’t bad either. Prince brought in enough energy for two people, but precision, rather than energy was needed for this type of song. Nengi did her best in dancing, but shied away from the mic.

Their rendition of Tiwa Savage’s All Over only gets a 5 from us.

Laycon and Wathoni

Laycon and Wathoni, were the finale, and to be honest, this was almost an unfair contest as Laycon is an actual singer. His delivery of Wizkid’s Fever, was near flawless. Laycon actually had the voice to put on an enthralling performance, and it was the closest thing to a pro level performance.

Unfortunately, all Wathoni did was stand there and look pretty. And although Laycon clearly had the best vocals and mastery of lyrics than any other housemate, his perpetually solo delivery couldn’t beat the collaborative effort of Ozo and Tricktee. An 8, for this team seems fair.

In the end, as expected, Ozo and Tricktee took home the gold, with an enviable prize of 1 million Naira each, an all expense paid trip to Dubai, for the One Music fest, and a year’s supply of Pepsi.