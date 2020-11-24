Home | News | General | Year in review: 14 Nigerian celebrities who lost a loved one in 2020

– The year 2020 has been long and trying for a lot of people including public figures

– Like previous years, a lot of celebrities lost some of their family members to the cold hands of death

– Legit.ng has compiled a list of such celebs as we send heartfelt condolences to them

There is a common saying that ‘death is inevitable’ and whether rich or poor, old or young, every soul will eventually bid the world goodbye at a point in their earthly sojourn.

Like previous years, quite a number of Nigerians had to say the final goodbye to some of their family members even though they would have preferred not to.

And just like regular citizens, those in the public eye also lost loved ones to the cold hands of death and one can only imagine how hard it must have been for them to keep up appearances.

Celebrities who lost close family members in 2020.

Photo: @davidoyelowo/@iyaboojofespris/@lalas_touch

Source: Instagram

As the year 2020 gradually comes to an end, Legit.ng has compiled a list of popular celebrities who had to part with their loved ones in the most heartbreaking way.

We pray that the Lord continues to give them the strength to bear the loss and move on with their lives.

Check them out below:

1. Nollywood actress Ade Ameh

The movie star lost her only daughter in October 2020.

2. Nollywood actor Yemi Blaq

The film star lost his aged father in February 2020.

3. Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu

The actor lost his dad in June 2020.

4. Nollywood actress Wendy Lawal

The movie star shared the heartbreaking of her mother’s demise in November 2020.

5. Actress Chinyere Wilfred

The actress’ mother left the world in August 2020.

6. Actress Lilian Afegbai

The movie star lost her 80-year-old dad in September 2020.

7. Actress Destiny Etiko

The Nollywood film star announced the death of her dad in May 2020.

8. Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro

The actress was completed devasted after she lost her 65-year-old mother in November 2020.

9. Singer Joel

The music star lost his dad during the killings in southern Kaduna. Joel claimed his father was shot dead.

10. Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie

The celebrated writer lost her dearly beloved father in June 2020.

11. Nigerian-British actor David Oyelowo

The Hollywood movie star lost his father in September 2020.

12. Actress Adaora Ukoh

The Nollywood film star shared the sad news of her mother’s passing in January 2020.

13. Actress Toyin Adegbola

The Yoruba movie star announced the passing of her mum in August 2020.

14. Actress Iyabo Ojo

The Nollywood actress lost her mother in November 2020.

