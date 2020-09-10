”Yahoo boys are far better than Nigeria politicians” – SamKlef

Nigerian music producer turned Blogger, Samuel Oguachuba professionally known as SAMKLEF recently took to his twitter account to give a reason why ‘Yahoo Boys’ are better than Nigeria’s politicians.

Yahoo Boys is the local term for those engaged in internet fraud and in recent times, the ‘profession’ has caused controversy/raging debates among Nigerian youths.

According to Samklef, Yahoo boys are better than politicians because they give back to the community.

His post on twitter reads ;

“Yahoo boys are far better than Nigeria politicians… dey help people even support people they don’t know. Who our politicians help?”

