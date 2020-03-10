Xavi visits Tamreen student leaders at the American School of Doha

Football legend Xavi Hernandez recently met student leaders from the American School of Doha (ASD) to learn more about Tamreen, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ online educational programme.

Six student leaders from the ASD Tamreen Club delivered a Qatar 2022-themed lesson to Xavi, which covered topics including the bid win, information about the stadiums and key facts about the legacy the tournament will deliver.

Xavi, who is a Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy’s (SC) ambassador, said: “It was a privilege to attend this event and meet some of the young people who this World Cup is going to be particularly important for. Qatar’s road to 2022 did not begin when it won the bid – and nor will it end when the tournament is over. We all know it will leave a lasting legacy and to be able to talk to some of those who will be responsible for helping guide the country through the next steps of this journey is really special.”

He continued: “I was particularly impressed with the toolkits given to children to educate them about the World Cup and what it means to Qatar. The country is developing so quickly and the toolkits really help to show the children what is happening and, more importantly, why it is happening.”

Yahaira Pineda, ASD’s Development and External Relations Manager, said: “The Tamreen platform is an amazing way to collaborate with schools. Our high school students are able to deliver lessons and provide information about the culture, stadiums, sustainability and the legacy plans for the World Cup. Having Xavi here to reiterate to our students how important the World Cup is and how it extends far beyond just football was an honour.”

During his visit, Xavi also participated in a seven-a-side football match with members of the ASD football programmes and the student leaders. He then took part in a photo and signing session before meeting school directors and other members of staff.

Dr. Tom Hawkins, Director of ASD, said: “I am impressed with the work the SC doing to include the community and educate everyone on the World Cup’s legacy. Legacy is such an important piece of the event and it’s important that we all contribute to making it successful. It is a great opportunity for our students to be involved.”

Mead Al Emadi, the SC’s Community Engagement Manager, said: “It gives us great pride that several schools across Qatar are using the toolkits in their classrooms. We aim to keep inspiring more and more of Qatar’s future leaders using the World Cup in the coming years.”

Designed in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Tamreen offers educational toolkits centered around tournament plans and preparations to excite youth about Qatar 2022. The toolkits, which launched in March 2019, include worksheets, films, games, quizzes and other resources, all aligned with the national curriculum. It aims to develop the skills of students aged 8-18 in mathematics, science, geography, art, Arabic, English and citizenship, while also gaining an understanding of the SC’s development goals and the positive change Qatar 2022 aims to deliver.

Click here to visit the Tamreen website.