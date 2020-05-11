WorldCupAtHome | USA-Japan (Canada 2015)

USA’s revenge Final versus Japan joins the #WorldCupAtHome line-up

Hat-trick hero Carli Lloyd rewrites the record books

Watch USWNT lift the Trophy at Canada 2015 on Monday 11 May at 20:00 CEST

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Germany 2011™ ended in ecstasy for Japan and agony for USA; the Nadeshiko shocked the two-time world champions by prevailing in the Final via a penalty shoot-out. So when a rematch rolled around four years later with another global title at stake, the Stars and Stripes came out firing.

No player personified the USWNT’s swagger at Vancouver’s BC Place better than Carli Lloyd, who netted three goals within the opening 16 minutes of the match. The one that completed her hat-trick was not only the pick of the three, but a centre-circle strike widely counted among the most memorable goals ever at a World Cup Final.

The 2015 Women’s World Cup Final will cap off another week of classic #WorldCupAtHome matches presented via FIFATV on YouTube. Catch it this Monday 11 May at 20:00 CEST, and watch dozens more full-length World Cup games with this playlist.

