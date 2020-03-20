#WorldCupAtHome: Salvador stunner is first up
- Spain-Netherlands to be re-broadcast on YouTube at 15:00 CET on Saturday
- First match in the #WorldCupAtHome series
- England-USA to be re-broadcast on Sunday at 18:00 CET
Are you ready to go back to Brazil?
The first game in our #WorldCupAtHome series sees a full match replay of the remarkable Brazil 2014 Group B encounter between Spain and Netherlands, which brought together the two finalists of the previous World Cup edition in a titanic tussle in Salvador.
Thousands of votes were cast to decide the inaugural match to be re-broadcast, in an aim to bring fans around the world together in a time of unprecedented isolation.
