#WorldCupAtHome: Salvador stunner is first up

Village Reporter

#WorldCupAtHome: Spain v Netherlands

  • Spain-Netherlands to be re-broadcast on YouTube at 15:00 CET on Saturday
  • First match in the #WorldCupAtHome series
  • England-USA to be re-broadcast on Sunday at 18:00 CET

Are you ready to go back to Brazil?

The first game in our #WorldCupAtHome series sees a full match replay of the remarkable Brazil 2014 Group B encounter between Spain and Netherlands, which brought together the two finalists of the previous World Cup edition in a titanic tussle in Salvador.

Thousands of votes were cast to decide the inaugural match to be re-broadcast, in an aim to bring fans around the world together in a time of unprecedented isolation.

Join in

