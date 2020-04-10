#WorldCupAtHome restarts with a memorable meeting at USA 1994

Roberto Baggio’s brace saved Italy against swaggering debutants Nigeria

Watch the game for free on Friday,10 April at 20:00 CEST on YouTube

Our odyssey through some of the best of FIFA World Cup™ games continues this week, and the first course features two of the most impressive performers from the 1994 FIFA World Cup USA™.

Nigeria’s skill and passion turned heads in their World Cup debut, with the Super Eagles finishing top of a group that included Diego Maradona’s Argentina. Awaiting Jay-Jay Okocha, Sunday Oliseh and Co in the knockout stage were Italy, determined to improve on their third-place finish on home soil four years prior. Led at the front and back by legends Roberto Baggio and Franco Baresi, Gli Azzurri faced an uphill climb after conceding early to the West Africans.

Whether you’re reliving this Round-of-16 encounter or viewing it for the first time, join fans across the globe Friday, 10 April at 20:00 CEST on our YouTube channel.

