#WorldCupAtHome | Mexico v Brazil (Peru 2005)
- #WorldCupAtHome week kicks off with Mexico’s Peru 2005 triumph
- Soon-to-be El Tri stars Carlos Vela and Giovani dos Santos led the way
- Relive this U-17 World Cup final on YouTube this Friday at 20:00 CET
Mexico’s inspired run to the final at Peru 2005 left them one win away from hoisting the FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy for the first time. But their competition at Lima’s Estadio Nacional was daunting: reigning champions Brazil, led by adidas Golden Ball winner Anderson and future Real Madrid star Marcelo.
This Mexico youth side were loaded with talent of their own: adidas Golden Boot winner Carlos Vela, Silver Ball recipient Giovani dos Santos and centre-back Hector Moreno all suited up for El Tri in the final.
The #WorldCupAtHome begins this week with a frenzied U-17 match-up of football powers from North and South America. Catch the Peru 2005 final by tuning in to FIFATV on YouTube at 20:00 CET this Friday 15 May.
Join in
- Tune in to FIFATV on YouTube for Mexico-Brazil (Peru 2005) at 20:00 CET on Friday 15 May, and get in on the conversation in the live chat during the game
- Follow along for more coverage including exclusive video on our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels
- Engage with us and other fans on social media using #WorldCupAtHome
- Immediately after the game, vote for your Moment of the Match on Twitter
Follow and like us: