WorldCupAtHome | Mexico v Brazil (Peru 2005)

#WorldCupAtHome week kicks off with Mexico’s Peru 2005 triumph

Soon-to-be El Tri stars Carlos Vela and Giovani dos Santos led the way

Relive this U-17 World Cup final on YouTube this Friday at 20:00 CET

Mexico’s inspired run to the final at Peru 2005 left them one win away from hoisting the FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy for the first time. But their competition at Lima’s Estadio Nacional was daunting: reigning champions Brazil, led by adidas Golden Ball winner Anderson and future Real Madrid star Marcelo.

This Mexico youth side were loaded with talent of their own: adidas Golden Boot winner Carlos Vela, Silver Ball recipient Giovani dos Santos and centre-back Hector Moreno all suited up for El Tri in the final.

The #WorldCupAtHome begins this week with a frenzied U-17 match-up of football powers from North and South America. Catch the Peru 2005 final by tuning in to FIFATV on YouTube at 20:00 CET this Friday 15 May.

