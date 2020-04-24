WorldCupAtHome | Germany v Italy (Germany 2006)

#WorldCupAtHome restarts with a tightly-contested 2006 semi-final

Grosso and Del Piero goals deep in extra time lifted Italy over Germany

Watch with fans worldwide this Friday 24 April on YouTube

The 2006 FIFA World Cup™ was unforgettable for fans of Gli Azzurri, filled with winning performances from a squad flush with generation-defining players like Gigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro and Andrea Pirlo.

But one of Italy’s most impressive and important moments of magic came in part from an unlikely source. The exceptional skill of left-back Fabio Grosso’s semi-final stunner – netted 119 minutes into a scoreless deadlock with the hosts – even seemed to surprise the goalscorer himself as he wheeled away shaking his head in celebration.

Fans voted on Twitter to relive the tense Germany-Italy semi-final from 14 years ago at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion. We’ll be bringing the match to you free and in full this Friday 24 April beginning at 20:00 CEST on YouTube, kicking off another foursome of #WorldCupAtHome presentations to last you through Monday.

