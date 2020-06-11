WorldCupAtHome celebrates the magic of Mexico ’70

#WorldCupAtHome set to bring 1970 FIFA World Cup to 2020 generation

50th anniversary to be celebrated between 11-21 June

Extended highlights of Final and two semi-finals to be shown

Are you ready to go back to 1970? The Beatles were flying high in the charts, M*A*S*H was a smash at the box office and Pele was king. After the success of FIFA’s #WorldCupAtHome saw millions of fans come together to remember their favourite FIFA World Cup™ moments, we’re taking you back to one of the best ever editions of the competition with a celebration of Mexico 1970.

Join us as we bring this iconic tournament to the 2020 generation in an 11-day extravaganza across FIFA’s digital platforms. We’ll mark the 50th birthday of the stylishly symbolic edition in a number of exciting, innovative and creative ways, re-branding our platforms in homage to 1970.

Ever wondered what Pele would look like if he were playing today? Or how Kylian Mbappe would look in 1970? Or even how social media would have reacted to events in 1970 if Facebook, Instagram or Twitter existed back then? We’ll mesh these generations together to show Mexico ’70 with a modern twist and the contemporary era with retro style.

Learn more about the superheroes of the tournament with daily posters celebrating the icons of 1970, while Juanito – the Official Mascot of Mexico 1970 – will bring you facts and figures to test your knowledge.

We’re also going to showcase stunning, never-before-seen footage in an exclusive peek at a remarkable documentary which goes behind the scenes to track Brazil’s journey to the trophy and Pele’s coronation as O Rei.

As with the first nine-week phase of the #WorldCupAtHome, which saw 45 million views of full match re-broadcasts, we’ll bring you extended editions of the 1970 semi-finals and Final on YouTube so fans can relive the most exciting moments of those remarkable matches from half-a-century ago.

For all this and more in the coming weeks, follow us across our platforms to ensure you don’t miss out on our festival to commemorate Mexico 1970.