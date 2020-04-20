WorldCupAtHome | Brazil v USA (Germany 2011)

A quarter-final for the ages concludes another #WorldCupAtHome week

Brilliant Marta pushed USA to the brink

Heavyweights USA entered the FIFA Women’s World Cup Germany 2011™ knockout stage with their eyes fixed on a third title. Standing in their way was Marta, Brazil’s inimitable No10 who was named The Best FIFA Women’s Player each of the previous five years.

The clash that ensued between the North and South Americans overflowed with too much drama for 90 minutes, spilling over into a pair of extra-time goals and, eventually, a penalty shoot-out. In the end, fearless performances from Abby Wambach and Hope Solo helped the Stars and Stripes survive.

Fans voted on Twitter for an encore presentation of this classic, so come join us on YouTube this Monday 20 April at 20:00 CEST for the full replay. We’re closing out another #WorldCupAtHome week with a bang – jump back into more iconic matches via our YouTube playlist.

