WorldCupAtHome | Brazil v Ghana (Egypt 1997)

Ronaldinho-led Brazil won their first U-17 World Cup 23 years ago

The South Americans outpaced holders Ghana 2-1 in the Egypt 1997 Final

Watch the star No10 win his first international trophy on Friday 8 May at 20:00 CEST

The FIFA U-17 World Cup™ has long afforded future World Cup stars their first chances to shine on the international stage, from Toni Kroos to Landon Donovan to Iker Casillas. At Egypt 1997, a smooth-striding, confident No10 who would come to be known as Ronaldinho was integral in Brazil’s run to the top of the heap.

Then wearing ‘Ronaldo’ on the back of his shirt, the future Barcelona and AC Milan superstar provided the winning assist in Brazil’s 2-1 victory over holders Ghana at the 1997 Final. The South Americans lifted their first U-17 Trophy as a result, and are once again the reigning champions after earning their fourth crown in 2019 by the same scoreline.

On Friday 8 May, watch a 17-year-old Ronaldinho seize the moment with an eye-catching performance.

Fans voted on Twitter for a re-airing of the 1997 U-17 World Cup Final as the latest instalment in the #WorldCupAtHome. The game kicks off at 20:00 CEST, and it enters our deepening collection of iconic encounters now on YouTube.

