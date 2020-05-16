You are here

#WorldCupAtHome | Brazil v Colombia (Brazil 2014)

  • An all-South American encounter is next for the #WorldCupAtHome
  • Colombia reached the quarter-finals for the first time at Brazil 2014
  • The hosts had their hands full in their quest for the final four

The knockout phase at the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ began with four of the five remaining South American sides drawn together in a battle for one semi-final place. When Colombia downed Uruguay thanks to James Rodriguez’s FIFA Puskas Award-winning strike and Brazil outlasted Chile with penalty shoot-out heroics, it set up a highly-anticipated quarter-final in Fortaleza.

A Seleção were playing to keep their dream alive of hoisting the World Cup on home soil. Los Cafeteros were in the quarter-finals for the first time, desperate for their dream run to continue. A roaring crowd at Estadio Castelao ratcheted up the intensity.

This sizzling South American meeting will be re-broadcast on Saturday 16 May at 18:00 CET via FIFATV on YouTube. You can also find all 30 previous #WorldCupAtHome full-match features collected in this playlist.

