WorldCupAtHome | Brazil v Belgium (Russia 2018)

Belgium’s golden generation outclasses Brazil to reach the 2018 semi-finals

De Bruyne dazzles in this special #WorldCupAtHome presentation

Sunday 10 May at 18:00 CEST

Last week, fans voted on Twitter for Belgium’s frenzied fightback against Japan to re-air as part of our #WorldCupAtHome series. The Red Devils went from 0-2 down to 3-2 winners, and then carried that momentum into a star-packed quarter-final showdown with record champions Brazil.

Still buzzing from their second-half onslaught against the Samurai Blue, Belgium overwhelmed their South American opponents in the first half at the Kazan Arena, with Vincent Kompany and Kevin De Bruyne influencing the goals that paced their side to an early 2-0 advantage.

On Sunday 10 May we'll feature this Belgium triumph from Russia 2018, thanks to another fan vote on Twitter in the Europeans' favour.

