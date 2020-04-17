WorldCupAtHome | Argentina v Germany FR (Mexico 1986)

#WorldCupAtHome week begins with the coronation of Maradona’s Argentina

La Albiceleste persevered to top West Germany at Mexico 1986

114,600 fans at the Azteca witnessed one of football’s great Finals

Here it is: the match that has endured in the hearts and minds of Argentinians since the final whistle blew at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City nearly 34 years ago.

Our first #WorldCupAtHome feature this week is a special match not only in Argentina football history, but also FIFA World Cup™ history. The 1986 World Cup Final between La Albiceleste and West Germany teetered back and forth. The South Americans’ imposing advantage was completely undone in seven second-half minutes before Diego Maradona played through Jorge Burruchaga to regain the lead six minutes from full time.

On Friday 17 April, you can watch the historic Mexico 1986 final with fans worldwide on YouTube. It begins another four-day run of memorable matches.

