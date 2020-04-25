WorldCupAtHome | Argentina v England (France 1998)

Thrilling chapter in an intercontinental rivalry is next for #WorldCupAtHome

Goal-packed opening led to a penalty shoot-out between Argentina and England

Catch the France 1998 classic on FIFA TV this Saturday 25 April

Ready to be transported back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup France™? Our #WorldCupAtHome treat this Saturday is a breathless knockout round meeting featuring Argentina and England in Saint Etienne.

Four first-half goals, a second-half red card for David Beckham and a penalty shoot-out that saw control swing back and forth made for one of France ‘98’s most exciting matches. Get another look at Michael Owen’s renowned, slaloming goal and Carlos Roa’s shot-stopping skills.

Tab over to FIFATV on YouTube at 18:00 CEST on 25 April for our second of four #WorldCupAtHome features this week. You can also jump back into past matches with this playlist.

