Africa 

World Bank predicts sub-Saharan Africa recession in 2020 [Business Africa]

Village Reporter ,

Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to go into recession this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is according to a World Bank assessment of the impact of covid-19 in this part of the continent.

GDPs are expected to fall in Nigeria, Angola and South Africa, the three largest economies in sub-Saharan Africa.

World Bank chief economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack explains the main factors causing the recession.

