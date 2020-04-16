World Bank predicts sub-Saharan Africa recession in 2020 [Business Africa]
Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to go into recession this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is according to a World Bank assessment of the impact of covid-19 in this part of the continent.
GDPs are expected to fall in Nigeria, Angola and South Africa, the three largest economies in sub-Saharan Africa.
World Bank chief economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack explains the main factors causing the recession.
